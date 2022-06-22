DAVIDSON COUNTY — A High Point development company has filed plans with the city and Davidson County for a major project that would extend into both jurisdictions.
Carolina Site Acquisitions LLC is seeking to develop a speculative industrial park on about 178 acres between National Highway and South Road, according to the May 3 meeting minutes of the Davidson County Planning Board.
Most of the land is in the county bordering the city limits, and the developer is seeking to get it annexed by High Point.
Hunter Oglesby, principal of Carolina Site Acquisitions LLC, declined to comment Monday, but a sketch plan submitted to Davidson County planners this spring shows a concept of several buildings on the site comprising a total of around 700,000 square feet of space.
Most of the site is owned by Coggin Real Estate LLC, which is managed by the family that owns High Point residential furniture manufacturer Thayer Coggin.
The portion of the site already in High Point is near the company’s headquarters on South Road.
The sketch plan is entitled “Ponderosa Industrial Park.”
The city has been marketing the Ponderosa property as a prime site available for industrial development.
Carolina Site Acquisitions LLC last week applied to the city to rezone about 159 acres of the site that are a mix of county heavy industrial and light industrial zoning.
The request, which the applicant termed “North Davidson Industrial Park,” would bring the entire property under city zoning.
In a related move, the applicant in May got approval from the Davidson County Board of Commissioners to have High Point annex 132.8 acres of the site that are in the county.
The board 10 years ago successfully lobbied for a state law that prevents High Point from annexing into the county without commissioners’ permission.
The action came after years of disputes between High Point and the county over the city’s residential growth into northeast Davidson, which county leaders argued was contributing to overcrowded schools and overtaxed local infrastructure.
County officials support annexation in this case, pointing out that the project would be consistent with Davidson’s long-range goals of promoting non-residential growth along the National Highway corridor, according to Davidson County Planning Director Scott Leonard.
“Staff feels the county would benefit from the development of an industrial park within its county borders, and knowing that annexation is a requirement to receive public sewer from High Point, staff would recommend approval,” Leonard wrote to commissioners in advance of their May approval of the request.
The board in June approved another request related to the project involving 19.5 acres on the west side of National Highway next to Gary Essick Import Specialist used car dealership.
The county rezoned this site — which the developer is not seeking to have annexed by High Point — from rural agricultural to a conditional zoning limited industrial district to support construction of a 150,000-square-foot spec building that would be part of the park.
