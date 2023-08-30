MIDWAY — Oak Grove kept trying to make something happen — and finally it came through.
The Grizzlies scored the lone goal of the match in the 68th minute — on an arcing shot by Mihaly Yombor — and held on to beat Glenn 1-0 in a back-and-forth nonconference boys soccer match Wednesday evening at Oak Grove.
“Overall, I think it was a great performance,” Oak Grove coach Sammy Antonelli said. “Our first half was a little bit slow, a little bit sluggish. We were second to 50/50 balls, second to get stuff to happen for us — a little bit reactive.
“But we made adjustments at halftime, and the adjustments worked out well for us. I thought the second half, we held our press very well. And we got some opportunities going, and thankfully one opportunity ended up in the net for us.”
Yombor’s score came off what initially appeared to be a fairly mild threat. Demetrio Candela-Habana took the ball in against the defense near the top of the penalty area. The ball popped out to Yombor along the left, and he lofted a high shot over the keeper.
“The ball slipped out, I put my non-dominant right foot on it and put it in the goal,” Yombor, a junior forward, said with a smile.
Grizzlies players on the field and on the bench celebrated along the sideline.
“It was probably one of the best feelings of my life,” Yombor said. “To score the goal and then our whole team celebrated over in the corner, it was really a moment I’ll never forget.”
The Bobcats made a push for the equalizer during the final minutes. But Oak Grove’s defense held strong. Still, Glenn’s play was an improvement over the last couple matches and hopefully a spark for conference play, coach Sean Sexton said.
“After the last two games, where we were not playing our best soccer, we really stepped up and improved a lot tonight,” he said. “We put a lot of pressure on them, played a really good, hard-fought game, and into the last 12 minutes it was scoreless.
“I’ve got a fairly young team that is growing together, and I saw signs of improvement. I just told them after the game: If we view this not as a loss but as a learning opportunity, then we can do better.”
The Bobcats will visit the Forsyth Home Educators on Tuesday before starting Central Piedmont 4A Conference play Wednesday, Sept. 6, at home against Parkland. Glenn will host the Grizzlies for the rematch Oct. 5
“We’ve got to make sure, even if the scoreline doesn’t show us as the winner, that we are improving,” Sexton said. “That’s got to be what we do. And if we can continue that trajectory, then the wins will eventually happen.
“As long as we play better next game than this game, that’s a step. Because I have a bunch of seniors who deserve better and we want to bring this team up to them. So, I’m hoping.”
Dylan Vasquez made eight saves in goal for the Bobcats (2-5) as both teams had a handful of quality chances stopped. Noah Van Newkirk finished with five saves for Oak Grove (3-2), which outshot Glenn 12-9 for the match.
The Grizzlies, who won’t start Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference play until late September, will visit Southwest Guilford on Tuesday before hosting Trinity on Wednesday.
“Things are coming along great for us,” Antonelli said. “This being my third year here, it took a couple years to finally figure out the system and what I want for us to do. Thankfully, I’ve got a good group of seniors who’ve all just bought in.
“That makes my job so much easier. And now that they’ve bought in, we’re starting to see these results that have eluded us the last couple years. But now these results are starting to come in and we’re starting to finally show what Oak Grove soccer’s made of.”
