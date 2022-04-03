THOMASVILLE — A celebration of five decades of the Tom A. Finch YMCA last week commemorated five eras of fun, fitness and service for the residents of Thomasville.
Darrell Corder, the first executive director of the YMCA, was on hand last week — in advance of his 90th birthday — to discuss the humble beginnings in 1972 of what would become a community fixture. Fellow former directors of the YMCA were also on hand, including Stan Styers, Tommy Hodges and current CEO Billy Freeman. Each provided their recollection of the Y during their respective eras.
“Like most 50-year-olds, we’ve had our share of ups and downs, highs and lows, awkwardness and adversity,” Styers said. “Beginning with those days that Darrell was talking about at the [Thomasville National] Armory, and continuing all the way through the pandemic days, the Tom A. Finch Community YMCA has been a wonderful resource for the people of Thomasville.”
Hodges described his tenure as the organization’s fourth CEO in terms of surviving the financial crisis in 2008, the rise of popular phases of pickleball, SilverSneakers and the introduction of social media. He also touched on the discovery of hidden talents of staff members at YMCA annual meetings and the introduction of a new Y logo.
“We raised money, we spent some and we saved some,” Hodges said. “We built things, bought things, broke things and fixed things. We laughed and we cried, sometimes at the same time.”
Current CEO Billy Freeman, who became the fifth leader of the YMCA in 2018, laid out a timeline of events, revisiting old editions of the TIMES to patch together a rendering of the last 50 years.
Beginning with the board’s first annual meeting, Tom A. Finch YMCA set a course in 1972 when the organization rented office space at Thomasville National Guard Armory. Two years later, George and Becky Huntley donated a 19-acre tract of land on Mendenhall Street for what would become the current location.
The new facility was opened in 1977, and Tony Adams became second executive director the following year. A 1984 campaign chaired by Dr. David Williams raised more than $850,000 to build additional facilities, and in 1985, that expanded facility opened.
Styers became third executive director in 1987, overseeing the hire of Sarah Faulkner as first director of childcare in 1989. An additional 20.8 acres of forest and fields were purchased from the Bowers family in 1994, and a new capital campaign raised $3.5 million for further renovations in 1999, when a 7,000-square-foot wellness center also opened.
The Hodges’ era began in 2006, carrying through to 2018, when Freeman took the helm and has guided the organization through tumultuous waters of a global pandemic. He expressed gratitude to those on hand for the last 50 years.
“Since 1972, our YMCA has been serving our community,” Freeman said. “My hair looks different, your hair looks different, our clothes look different, the music we listen to is different, our lifestyles are even different, but the destination is still the same. It’s the community.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
