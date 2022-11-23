DAVIDSON COUNTY — Upgrades at the Yadkin River Park could soon drive traffic to a pivotal outdoor destination for the county, according to a presentation by Thomas Marshburn, director of Davidson County Parks and Recreation.
At the November meeting of the county board of commissioners, Marshburn unveiled renderings and drone footage of a new-look area at the Davidson-Rowan county line that now features a 2,000-square-foot environmental center with a museum on the upper level. This building provides a riverfront view of the Yadkin.
Since 2008, the county has prioritized the revitalization of the area surrounding the Wilcox Bridge that connects Davidson and Rowan counties at the Yadkin River, which separates the two. Commissioners said it has been a thrill to watch the development of the area come to fruition.
“We said from the very beginning that this is not going to just be about Davidson County,” Shell said. “This is going to be a regional draw.”
Among the additions, Marshburn showed commissioners depictions of a multi-use trail that was added to the Yadkin River Park, as well several campsites down by the river, a picnic area and fire pit. Grant funding is also pending for additional campsites. Ultimately, 15 campsites are expected for the park.
Improvements to the Wilcox Bridge over the Yadkin River have rendered the structure more aesthetically pleasing and safer, with it being considered sound for at least the next 10 years before it requires another inspection, Marshburn said.
Donations and county contributions fostered the completion of a dog park on site. A PARTF grant — which could fund the paving of a parking lot, installation of a bathroom and the addition of a playground at the park — was procured by Marshburn. The playground will feature natural landscaping and a rubberized surface, meeting ADA accessibility requirements. It can house 568 children at one time at maximum capacity.
These and other improvements are part of a multi-faceted plan that has breathed new life into Davidson County Parks and Recreation.
“Over the last four years, he [Marshburn] has done seven grants in total, four PARTF grants,” Commissioner Chris Elliott said. “He’s an asset to the entire community. … The future planning for this [Wilcox] Bridge has been going on for a long time with a lot of people involved. To see it come to this point, I’m really excited.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
