THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville Middle School teacher has been named the top educator in the Piedmont-Triad and is in the running for the state title of North Carolina Teacher of the Year.

Tiffany Wynn was named the 2023 Burroughs Wellcome Fund Piedmont-Triad Region Teacher of the Year. She will now compete with teachers from seven other regions and the state’s charter schools for North Carolina Teacher of the Year, which will be named in the spring.

