THOMASVILLE — A 32-year-old woman who police say stabbed her grandparents early July 4 in Thomasville was arrested in Archdale two days later.

A customer at a convenience store in the 10200 block of S. Main Street recognized Kristin Lynn Billings from news and social media reports about the stabbings and notified a store employee, who called police, the Thomasville Police Department said.