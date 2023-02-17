WALLBURG — A recent meeting of Winston-Salem MPO yielded money the town of Wallburg needed for renovations to the town’s main thoroughfare from an unexpected source.
Andy Brinkley, who serves on the town’s finance committee, told Wallburg Town Council on Tuesday that the town owes the city of Winston-Salem gratitude for its assistance in pushing the upcoming N.C. 109 project forward. According to Brinkley, NCDOT Division Engineer Pat Ivey had requested $1.3 million from Winston-Salem MPO for the project. At the January meeting, the MPO recommended partial funding in the amount of $802,227, which would have been a shortfall of roughly a half-million dollars.
After some discussion during the meeting, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines, Mayor Pro Tem Denise Adams and Councilman John Larson recommended the city provide the town of Wallburg with $497,000 in unused funds from a canceled project.
“Winston-Salem was very gracious,” Brinkley said. “Their project got canceled, so they gave us basically a half-million dollars.”
The item was scheduled to be taken up again at Winston-Salem MPO’s February meeting.
In October, Ivey appeared before Wallburg town officials to frame the logistics of a project years in the making. The most recent proposal would institute improvements to N.C. 109 that could amount to a $4.5 million total, split between multiple government agencies.
In 2017, a NCDOT study found the cost to reconstruct part of the highway did not justify the expense. Action recommended by the High Point MPO and Wallburg Town Council to improve the roadway was terminated by NCDOT.
Council members have explained that slowed traffic near Wallburg Elementary School creates a bottleneck multiple times each day. Concerns regarding safety issues the traffic creates have resulted in requests by local government officials to route traffic away from the heart of town.
Councilman Steve Yokeley explained last year that those matters could grow worse, as 21 houses were under construction on Motsinger Road at that time and 30 houses were in the process of being built in Meadowlands, all in the area surrounding the school.
Previously, Yoekely had expressed grave concerns about the roadway, indicating that severe traffic accidents and even fatalities could occur if something wasn’t done to mitigate the stress of heavy traffic through the town.
