THOMASVILLE — A mirror image of last season in many ways, league play for Thomasville basketball concluded last week with a pair of contests with the school’s closest rivals.
The Bulldogs’ dominant run through the Central Carolina Conference brought East Davidson into the Finch Brown Gymnasium on Tuesday for what became a 60-46 victory for the home team. On an evening when the Bulldogs honored five seniors from the boys basketball team, the team scored a win on Senior Night in front of the parents, classmates and fans in attendance.
“We told them in the locker room before the game that it’s a special group when you can tell them on Senior Night that this won’t be the last game you play at home,” Thomasville coach Ann Ferguson said. “They contributed on and off the court and certainly laid a strong foundation for the players that follow them.”
Malachi Knight tallied 14 points for Thomasville, and Janhri Luckey added 11. The Golden Eagles were led by Tegin Hedrick’s 18 points and Brogan Hill, who had 12.
The outcome marked the team’s 10th conference win this season against a single loss to Salisbury. By jumping out to a 20-6 advantage in the first quarter, the Bulldogs were able to rotate in several reserves and continue a recent trend of resting starters.
Bryce McCoy missed a third straight game due to injury. Ferguson was optimistic he might return for Friday’s scheduled contest at Lexington, with next week’s conference tournament on tap.
“We tried to get some other guys minutes there towards the end,” Ferguson said. “I’m hoping that we’ve rested some people and that they’ll be ready to go.”
In the girls’ game, East Davidson rolled to a 51-38 victory. Kara Mahan and Brooke Shanks both had 10 points to lead the Eagles. Laila Johnson paced Thomasville with 17 points. The Bulldogs climbed back into the contest and tallied a season-high 38 points due in no small part to the 15 they scored in the fourth quarter, the best offensive period to date for Thomasville.
“Sometimes we get a little lazy on defense and that causes some problems for us, but we did make some layups, so that was a good thing,” Golden Eagles’ coach Alyssa Wright said.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.