Inflation remains a top concern for U.S. households as the cost of living rose 8% in 2022, the strongest one-year gain since 1981, according to the Consumer Price Index. In the past year, investors have had to contend with higher prices in their day-to-day life along with the negative impact of higher interest rates on the stock market and economy.
To put the current inflationary environment into perspective, Ameriprise Chief Economist Russell Price answers your top questions:
Interest rates are rising — why is it taking so long for inflation to subside?
Over the last year, the Federal Reserve has aggressively raised interest rates to weaken demand and quell price pressures. These efforts have been effective in alleviating some price pressures, particularly for products that have also seen supply-chain improvements. But, as typically is the case with Fed rate hikes, the impact has been slow, and it will take more time for price trends to revert to acceptable levels. Data show progress is being made. Inflation subsided by the second half of 2022: After seeing a 41-year high of +9.0% in June 2022, the CPI slowed to +6.5% year-over-year in December.
Will inflation return to normal in 2023?
We are optimistic that further improvements in the inflation picture lie ahead. Inflation rates should continue to decline this year with notable improvements possible over the first half of the year, partly due to high year-ago comparisons. Consumers should not expect outright price declines for most goods and services but rather a deceleration in the pace of price increases. The Federal Reserve typically targets an inflation rate of about 2% per year. While we don’t think that inflation will return to that level in 2023, we do expect a vast improvement over 2021 and 2022. By the end of 2023, we forecast CPI to be about 3% and the Fed’s preferred measure, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Index, just under that, at about 2.6%.
Danny Pigge lives in Thomasville and is a financial adviser and associate vice president with Ameriprise Financial Services. He offers fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 30 years. Reach him at danny.pigge@ampf.com or 336-819-5706.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.