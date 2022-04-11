DENTON — A complete-game shutout set the tone for a two-game set between Thomasville and South Davidson last week, one which the Wildcats swept with a pair of victories by a combined 13 runs.
In the first outing, South won 6-0 behind sophomore Eli Hulin’s sparkling performance. The team followed it up the next day with an 11-4 victory at Finch Field.
Hulin pitched a gem Thursday, tossing seven scoreless innings of two-hit ball, fanning nine. Jesse Pope drove in four runs, one on a single that opened the scoring in the third inning and a three-run single to extend the lead to 4-0 in the fourth. A fielding error on the infield with two outs in that fourth inning extended the frame and gave the Wildcats the opportunity to take a one-run lead to four.
“I took the last two innings trying to figure out what went wrong, where we went wrong,” THS coach Wes Sellers said. “What I did figure out is what we did put in play wasn’t hard [contact]. They were routine ground balls. We had two timely errors that kind of opened the floodgates.”
In the second game, the Bulldogs were worn down by South, which took advantage of Thomasville having been shorthanded. Sellers acknowledged that the team was dealing with a couple of non-COVID-related illnesses and had one individual making his first career start in right field on Thursday.
In order to compensate for defensive and pitching shortages, the coach offered that his team, which dropped to 1-13 on Friday, needed to take advantage of the ability it has shown to put runs on the board.
“We’ve got to swing the bats like we’ve been doing,” Sellers said. “We struggled in the field the past few games, but the bats worked. Now we’ve got to turn it around and get them both working at the same time. We’re missing a few key pieces and it’s starting to show.”
The Bulldogs are scheduled to return home from spring break to play their next game April 20 against East Davidson.
