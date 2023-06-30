For those who follow the markets and economy closely, it can sometimes be a challenge to filter through all the constantly evolving dynamics that move stock prices on a day-to-day basis. The market is a noisy collection of participants with unique and diverse views and sources of information, all competing for investors’ attention (i.e., investment dollars). Incoming economic data, earnings reports, monetary/fiscal policy developments, the rate environment, company/industry headlines, geopolitical events, changing sentiment, etc., all collide, sometimes simultaneously, to influence stock prices.

When stock momentum is one-sided for an extended period, it’s often difficult to spot when the underlying current has started to shift.