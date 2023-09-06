THOMASVILLE — Why Not Chicken Rotisserie & Grill, 1322 National Highway, has been named September Business of the Month by the Thomasville Beautification Committee. Why Not Chicken offers rotisserie chicken, chicken sandwiches and wraps, salads, cafeteria line (hot bar), drinks and desserts.
The business is owned by Carmine Farina.
According to the committee, the establishment has made improvements with renovating the entire inside of the building including an open-window kitchen. It has cleaned up the parking lot and painted the exterior of the building and also built new wood overhangs with outdoor seating. A new business sign was added.
Why Not Chicken is open Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. It’s closed on Mondays. For more information, call 336-762-0098. Check out its website at www.whynotchicken.com
The Beautification Committee supports the enhancement of buildings and grounds through the Business of the Month program. The program recognizes businesses that work to improve the interior, exterior and grounds of the business.
