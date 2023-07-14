History shows that when the U.S. Federal Reserve makes it inexpensive to borrow money, investors are more likely to make poor financial decisions. While it can take years to manifest, the consequences of suppressing the cost of capital usually can result in financial or economic turbulence.

After more than a decade of historically low interest rates, it’s my view

Danny Pigge lives in Thomasville and is a financial adviser and associate vice president with Ameriprise Financial Services. He offers fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 30 years. Reach him at danny.pigge@ampf.com or 336-819-5706.