Alonzo Worth Hughes

Alonzo Worth Hughes died in an amateur automobile race during the Everybody’s Day festivities of Oct. 4, 1913.

THOMASVILLE — The folks in Thomasville may call their annual citywide celebration Everybody’s Day, but at one such celebration more than a century ago, that was an unfortunate misnomer.

You see, for Alonzo Worth Hughes, it most certainly was not his day.

