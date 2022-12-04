THOMASVILLE — The folks in Thomasville may call their annual citywide celebration Everybody’s Day, but at one such celebration more than a century ago, that was an unfortunate misnomer.
You see, for Alonzo Worth Hughes, it most certainly was not his day.
Or perhaps it was his day — depending on how you look at it — because that was the day Hughes “whirled into eternity,” as one local newspaper put it, with thousands of unfortunate spectators watching in horror as he, um, whirled.
The date was Oct. 4, 1913, and the Everybody’s Day festival — in only its sixth year of existence — already had blossomed into a huge community event for Thomasville. Among other activities, those early celebrations included such popular attractions as festive parades, fairground rides, live entertainment, horse-riding competitions and even amateur automobile races.
Alonzo “Lonsie” Hughes, a young, highly respected businessman in Thomasville — and a member of the Thomasville City Council — decided to enter his four-passenger Ford touring car in that year’s automobile race. Rather than racing against one another at the same time, drivers raced against the clock — the streets on the half-mile course were too narrow for side-by-side racing — and Hughes recorded a time fast enough to qualify for the next heat.
Newspaper accounts indicate Hughes actually had a passenger riding with him during his first run, but he wanted to go it alone in the second heat. Good thing, too, because his second run did not go well — or, at least, it didn’t end well.
According to Lexington’s newspaper, The Dispatch, Hughes made a fast run — possibly fast enough to win — but “less than 200 feet from the finish line, for some cause he lost control of his car and the machine began to swerve violently, and as he attempted to bring it back into the road it turned turtle quick as a flash, catching him under it in the turn.”
Hughes died almost instantly, suffering a crushed skull, a broken neck, two broken arms and two broken legs, and bruises all over his body. Doctors rushed to the scene, but it was too late — death had come so suddenly “that (Hughes) never realized what had happened,” The Dispatch wrote.
He was only 31 years old.
The Dispatch wrote that the tragedy “threw a pall of silence and sorrow over the entire throng,” but the paper later wrote that “barring the fatal accident of Mr. Hughes, it was the greatest Everybody’s Day celebration ever held.”
Which reminds us of the old punch line, “Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?”
The saddest part of the Everybody’s Day tragedy is that among the crowd of spectators at that year’s festival — estimated at some 8,000 to 10,000 people — was the victim’s young wife, Jessie Warner Hughes, who witnessed her husband’s death. The couple also had two sons, ages 8 and 5, but it’s not clear whether they were also in the crowd that day watching their father race. For their sake, let’s hope not.
Everybody’s Day went on to become a signature event in Thomasville, and remains a huge attraction for residents and out-of-towners alike, despite the unfortunate events of that day long ago.
