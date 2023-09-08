When some investors hear the term “rates” they think of CD rates or Fed policy rates. To others, interest rates are synonymous with yields on fixed-income investments more broadly. Where are policy rates, cash investment rates and bond yields headed? We believe the answer is lower over time.

The U.S. Federal Reserve uses policy rates to stimulate and slow the economy. At the start of 2022, the Fed shifted from actively spurring growth to applying its speed break primarily by raising policy rates. After the most aggressive Fed rate hike cycle in four decades, the Fed’s policy rate sits between 5.25%-5.50%, the highest level in over 20 years.