You’ve spent decades working hard and saving, so your retirement years should be what you envision. After all, you’ll want to retire to something — not from something.
Defining your retirement lifestyle and aspirations is a critical first step. A financial planner can help you build the retirement income streams and financial strategies to work toward getting you there.
As you begin to map out your life after work, consider these questions, thought starters and financial considerations to help you clarify the activities, ideals, and lifestyle you value most.
What activities do you want to do?
There are many ways to spend your free time that could add meaning and value to your life in retirement. Do you want to embark on a second career? Do you want to pursue creative endeavors or other hobbies? Do you want to give back to important causes? Are you a lifelong learner (do you want to go back to school, or perhaps learn a new language)? Do you want more family time or relaxation?
Whatever you’d like to do, take the necessary steps to work toward making your retirement dream a reality. For example, hobbies such as woodworking or earning a private pilot’s license may require a hearty initial investment to plan for. Pursuing a second career or starting a new business means you’ll need to plan for the potential impacts on taxes and Medicare premiums and consider how to optimize your Social Security benefits.
Is travel one of your priorities?
Travel is often a top interest for retirees, who may want to use their newfound time and freedom to broaden their horizons, experience new cultures and spend long periods of time exploring new places. Travel costs can add up, and accounting for these expenses will vary depending on your travel destination, length of stay and caliber of accommodations. For extended international or domestic travel, consider how you can build income streams to support your lifestyle on the road or abroad. Additionally, when traveling internationally, know that Original Medicare does not provide international coverage, so you’ll want to review your health care options.
With whom do you want to spend time?
When you retire, you may experience loss of social interactions through work. But the increased personal time may allow you to devote more energy to your other relationships. Factor in costs associated with extra travel to family or new activities you engage in with the important people in your life. You’ll also want to account for any additional expenses related to entertaining, eating out, gifts and donations in your budget.
Where do you want to live?
Do you want to stay in your current home or be part of a new community? Do you want to try a new climate or lifestyle? Do you want to have homes in multiple locations? Your home is a large factor in your retirement lifestyle, so consider what financial adjustments may be needed. For example, living as a “snowbird” or owning a vacation home will come with extra taxes and upkeep for your properties. Renovating your current home will require a significant one-time expense, and downsizing may provide you with additional income to reallocate.
How do you intend to stay healthy and active?
As your lifestyle changes in retirement, consider how you’ll maintain your mental and physical well-being as you age. Even with Medicare coverage, the costs of health care in retirement can be significant. It’s important to account for these expenses in your retirement income planning and explore how solutions like long-term care insurance could help offset the expense of future care needs.
How do you want to make an impact?
Retirement goals can include helping others and giving back. Think about the people who matter to you, what you hope the future holds for them, and how you might help them realize their own dreams. What organizations or causes represent your values? How do you want to support them? If it brings you joy to see how your assets are making an impact on others, consider a “giving while living” approach for your estate. If you’re financially secure, giving an early inheritance gift or making a substantial charitable donation can make a big difference in the lives of the people and organizations you care about. It may also provide tax mitigation benefits if you donate to charity through a qualified charitable distribution from your IRA, or if you use a donor-advised fund or other structured vehicles.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Our legacy is formed by the ideas, actions and causes to which we dedicate ourselves today. What’s important to you? What do you want to pass on to others? As you reflect on your legacy, consider incorporating these values and priorities into your estate plan. We can help you identify strategies that may benefit your heirs and causes most important to you, while also potentially reducing the size of your taxable estate.
Danny Pigge lives in Thomasville and is a financial adviser and associate vice president with Ameriprise Financial Services. He offers fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 30 years. Reach him at danny.pigge@ampf.com or 336-819-5706.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.