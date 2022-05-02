TYRO — Days after celebrating an 11-1 blowout win over its league rival, East Davidson settled for a share of the regular season Central Carolina 2-A Conference championship last week in a nine-inning, 4-3 thriller at West Davidson.
Trailing 3-0 in the top of the sixth, East’s Logan Irwin stroked a three-run homer to tie the game. It broke up a shutout that Green Dragon starter Thomas Hester had been putting together. Hester had recorded 16 outs, allowing only three hits before the ball left the yard off of Irwin’s bat.
Following Irwin’s late-game heroics, Hester and East’s relief pitcher Tripp Beck exchanged clean halves of the seventh inning, extending the game to an eighth. The run of success continued in the eighth for Beck, who had come on in relief of starter Caleb Snovak in the fourth.
Unfortunately for Beck and the Golden Eagles, the following inning was not so uneventful, with West senior Clay Hunt walking things off in the bottom of the ninth.
“It was a hell of a game,” East coach Keaton Hawks said. “Back and forth all night, you can’t ask for a better atmosphere at a high school baseball game. Unfortunately, it didn’t go our way.”
After loading the bases in the ninth, West sent Gavin Thantham to the plate with no outs. A strikeout set up the potential double play for the Eagles, but Snovak lined one through the infield to end the game.
“We played a pretty clean baseball game, on both sides really,” Hawks said. “It just didn’t turn out in our favor tonight. That’s the way baseball is. You love it, but things like that happen. We tip our hats to West for pulling it off.”
It marked the end to a remarkable affair that set the stage for a conference tournament scheduled to begin Monday. Both teams were undefeated in league play prior to last week, when the squads exchanged victories.
Hester was denied the win, but the freshman hurler was magnificent in pitching 7⅔ innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out nine. He will reprise his role as stopper this week as West seeks to put a definitive conclusion to what could be a rubber match between two teams that were 11-1 against conference opponents.
“Even though it didn’t turn out in our favor, we’ve gotta refocus getting ready to go into the conference tournament, going into the state playoffs,” Hawks said. “I don’t know that me or Coach Gibbs will have to do a lot, honestly. We’ve had great leadership all year. This is one that’s going to really hurt for them, so they’ll take care of that aspect [of motivation].”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.