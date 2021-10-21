TYRO — A week after East Davidson volleyball secured a win in its most tightly-contested match of the season, the Golden Eagles fell to West Davidson on Wednesday in the rubber match of the teams’ season series.
On home court, West bagged the Central Carolina 1-A/2-A Conference Championship in the finale of its league tournament. The Green Dragons (18-8, 12-1 Central Carolina 1-A/2-A) defeated East 25-16, 25-20, 27-29, 26-24.
“We came out of the gate too slow,” Eagles coach Kim Warrick said. “We didn’t start what we needed to start in the first game, obviously, and we didn’t do it in the second game, so it took us until the third game.”
East (16-5, 11-2) entered Wednesday as the hottest team in the conference, riding an eight-match winning streak. To reach the conference final, the Eagles defeated Salisbury in the semis, setting up the rematch with West.
Just seven days earlier, East had picked up a victory in the teams’ five-set thriller Oct. 13, defeating West 17-25, 25-21, 25-16, 21-25, and 20-18. In that contest, the Eagles were led by Lyndsay Reid with 26 kills, 29 digs and seven service points. Kaitlyn Wallace added seven kills, 12 assists, and 10 digs, while Callie Warrick had three kills and seven service points.
In Wednesday’s outing, the Green Dragons won the first two sets handily, but faced a much different team in the third and fourth.
“I’m super proud of them for coming back,” Warrick said. “We were so close in getting it going, and that’s how it’s been all year. First game, we played them five [sets], the second game, we played them five, so I knew it would be like that eventually. I was a little worried after the second [set], but I’m proud of them.”
After trailing throughout the second set, the Eagles pulled within a 20-19 margin, the third time they had applied the pressure of a one-point advantage on the Dragons. Unfortunately for East, the set slipped away and visitors were unable to regain momentum.
The pendulum swung from the outset of the third set, as East got out to a 12-3 edge in that frame. Despite the significant advantage they maintained in the third, the Eagles narrowly staved off a furious rally by the Dragons. West tied the set at 24-all and the teams alternated points until the visitors provided two consecutive points necessary to push the match into a fourth set.
East fell behind in the fourth, but then stormed back to knot things at nine points apiece. Again West tied things at 24 apiece in the fourth set before winning the next two points to close out the night.
The Golden Eagles will next take the court in the first round of the 2-A NCHSAA playoffs, against a team at a site to be determined.
“We’ll see where we go for the playoffs,” Warrick said. “We’re still in it.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
