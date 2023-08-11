One of two people who died in a wreck Sunday in the mountains of northwest North Carolina was a teacher at Wallburg Elementary School.

Bruce Schneggenburger, 56, and Stephanie Schneggenburger, 55, of Advance, were in a 2022 Honda CRV on U.S. 221 in Ashe County — northeast of Boone — during heavy rain about 2:30 p.m. when a 2011 GMC Canyon coming from the opposite direction crossed the center of the highway and collided head-on with the Honda, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said. The Schneggenburgers were pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.