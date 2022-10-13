WALLBURG — The possibility of funding a road-widening project was at the forefront of discussion between town council and NCDOT representatives at the regular October meeting of Wallburg Town Council.
Pat Ivey, an NCDOT division engineer, appeared before town officials this week to frame the logistics of a project years in the making. The most recent proposal would institute a N.C. 109 project that could amount to a $4.5 million total, split between multiple government agencies. Ivey outlined the breakdown of funding for the deal, which would stipulate that $1.5 million is Wallburg’s share.
“Once we get the approval from you all to move forward with the project, we will execute an agreement — because we’re going to manage the project; that is our commitment to you all,” Ivey said.
In order to move forward with a project that would widen the main thoroughfare that runs through Wallburg, NCDOT would like at some point in time for Wallburg Town Council to approve or disapprove the proposed widening. When asked by Councilman Steve Yokeley if NCDOT is simply waiting for the go-ahead from Wallburg, Ivey said yes.
According to Ivey, three structures would have to be taken for this project, possibly four. One home on Motsinger, two buildings on Wallburg Road beside and across from the church are the structures that would be impacted by the current proposed project. Owners would receive financial compensation for the properties affected, Ivey said.
Council members were informed that Metropolitan Planning Organization officials were prepared to make an “unprecedented” level of funding commitment to the project. Yokeley, who has been one of the most outspoken advocates for road improvements to be made on N.C. 109, offered his thoughts.
“There’s two things that weigh on me,” Yokeley said. “Number one: This is probably at the very top of the list of things our citizens want. This is really high up there. The other thing is the fact that, as Pat said, the funding from the MPO is almost a one-shot deal.”
In 2017, a NCDOT study found the cost to reconstruct part of the highway did not justify the expense. Action recommended by the High Point MPO and Wallburg Town Council to improve the roadway was terminated by NCDOT.
Council members have explained that slowed traffic near Wallburg Elementary School creates a bottleneck multiple times each day. Concerns regarding safety issues the traffic creates have resulted in requests by local government officials to route traffic away from the heart of town.
Yokeley explained last year that those matters could grow worse, as 21 houses were under construction on Motsinger Road at that time and 30 houses were in the process of being built in Meadowlands, all in the area surrounding the school.
Previously, Yoekely had expressed grave concerns about the roadway, indicating that severe traffic accidents and even fatalities could occur if something wasn’t done to mitigate the stress of heavy traffic through the town. Others on the town council have acknowledged that the concerns are real, but question the price tag associated with the project.
Councilman Mark Swaim was complimentary of Ivey, the MPO and traction that the proposal had finally garnered. He also pointed to the exorbitant figure associated with the improvements.
“Something needs to be done here,” Swaim said. “I have a real problem with the amount of money. This is more than our yearly budget. I have a lot of heartburn with that. There are things that I want personally that I can’t have. I don’t know that we can afford this. This is a big project.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.