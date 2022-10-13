WALLBURG — The possibility of funding a road-widening project was at the forefront of discussion between town council and NCDOT representatives at the regular October meeting of Wallburg Town Council.

Pat Ivey, an NCDOT division engineer, appeared before town officials this week to frame the logistics of a project years in the making. The most recent proposal would institute a N.C. 109 project that could amount to a $4.5 million total, split between multiple government agencies. Ivey outlined the breakdown of funding for the deal, which would stipulate that $1.5 million is Wallburg’s share.

