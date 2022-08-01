WALLBURG — In conjunction with Davidson County’s celebration of its bicentennial, the history of Wallburg will be at the crux of an upcoming bus tour and grand opening of the town’s crown jewel.
On Sept. 17, a Davidson County history bus tour will make its way through Wallburg, where passengers will learn about the origin of the town’s school and the landmark remnant of what was once a booming industry. Though unincorporated until 2004, Wallburg helped shape 200 years of history in Davidson County.
According to documents from the State of North Carolina Division of Archives and History, the Wall family for whom the town is named played a prominent role in the region’s transportation, textile and furniture industries. By 1860, Samuel W. Wall had a business making buggies and carriages.
Charles Moses Wall, one of his two sons, would eventually open branches in Statesville and Thomasville, where he provided products to the textile mills of nearby cities. Meanwhile, George Wall, Samuel Wall’s other son, continued to operate the family’s lumber company in Wallburg until 1933.
According to Councilman Zane Hedgecock, whose research for the town’s participation in the bicentennial celebration led to the discovery of information he “never knew about” the Wall family, their involvement in the furniture industry was a precursor to Thomasville Furniture Industries.
“I think that’s just a really cool thing for the county to know, that those furniture companies that are in this county and their brands — Thomasville Furniture and Lexington Furniture — originally started with the Wall family,” Hedgecock said. “I think the people of the county are going to be amazed at the northern end of the county and the things that went on here.”
Both of Samuel Wall’s sons founded the Wall Lumber Company in the late 1880s and provided lumber to Thomasville, Lexington and High Point furniture companies. The company refined raw lumber purchased from local farmers into planks, wooden boxes and some finished products such as couch frames.
Members of the Wall family would take up permanent residence in Wallburg, where the George W. Wall House was constructed and now sits at the corner of Motsinger Road and N.C. Highway 109. Built in 1896, the home is the physical representation of a bygone era. The Wall family home is recognized as one of the finest examples of Queen Anne-style architecture in the county and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.
Hedgecock is working with town leaders to provide the history of the area’s 40 bedrock families who helped lay the foundation for Wallburg. Part of their stories will be heard on the bus tour and another part will be featured in the town’s opening of the Wall Home to the public.
The councilman recently discussed how on the other side of town, another family left its mark.
Some time after the Revolutionary War, Bettie Brown relocated from Pennsylvania to North Carolina, near the boundaries of Davidson, Forsyth and Guilford counties, after the death of her husband. During the Quaker migration of that era, Brown’s descendants — her six sons and two daughters — went about creating a settlement that became Browntown.
Furniture discovered in the homes of residents near High Point appear to indicate the settlement was established between 1791 and 1842. A bureau at the home of D.E. Milton was inscribed with the words “Browntown, North Carolina, Davidson County, March [13, 1848] … built for Paris Horney, by William Pickard of Browntown, which was founded in the year 1791,” according to a feature article appearing in the Aug. 4, 1929 edition of the Winston-Salem Journal.
Browntown’s incorporation by the General Assembly in 1842 preceded the incorporation of Salem in 1856 and High Point in 1859. The town’s limits were in the shape of a perfect circle instead of a customary square or oblong shape.
Having also forged a legacy of furniture making, the thumbprint of Browntown’s influence on the industry was found in chairs and tables throughout the area, including one in the home of C.N. Brown of Thomasville. The 1929 article indicates a pair of tables made of fine walnut was marked with Brown’s initials and the date, 1848.
In nearby Abbotts Creek Church cemetery, members of the now defunct community are commemorated for their service. Capt. Daniel Orrell is buried there after living to be 104-years-old, first marrying a Quakeress, fathering 13 children, serving as a regularly-commissioned captain and in the War of 1812.
Accounts of slavery and Ku Klux Klan involvement also fill pages of Browntown’s history, as Colonel W.A. Blair’s article reports that at least one woman in the community manufactured uniforms for the KKK.
Unlike in Wallburg, where remnants of the Wall family’s settlement now constitute a town of more than 3,000 people, Browntown stands vacant. The people who lived there are gone and the artifacts from their era have mostly been lost.
“Browntown is basically a ghost town now — a couple houses, none of the roads — but it has a tremendous history,” Hedgecock said. “It was incorporated by the General Assembly in [1842] and died away when the railroad went through High Point, and Plank Road bypassed it on [U.S. Highway] 311.”
Sections of old roadbeds that were once still marked in the 20th century have now vanished for the casual observer. Flowers, berries and shrubs native to the Browns’ old Pennsylvania home were once said to populate this corner of Davidson County, but passers-by can no longer encounter even scant anecdotal evidence of the place once known as Browntown.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
