WALLBURG — There were almost 20 of them 70 years ago.
Members of the Wallburg High School class of 1953 used to get together occasionally ever since they graduated. As they have gotten older, there are now nine remaining, and they get together almost monthly.
They gathered at the Wallburg Pizza and Grill last week to celebrate the 70th anniversary of their graduation. Their table was adorned with gold decorations, little noisemakers, and even a black-and-gold cake.
Eight of the nine were in attendance: Peggy Adams, Bobby Alcon, Joann Green, Nancy Green, Robert Green, Eunice Rice, Haarala Shelton and Anne Thomas. Nolan Reid couldn’t make it.
They have always been tight-knit, Eunice Rice said. Many had gone to school together from first grade on through high school.
After graduation, the class went their separate ways working various jobs such as becoming teachers, seamstresses and railroad workers. Others went into air conditioning and real estate. They kept in touch at first by sending Christmas cards.
The classmates shared some of their fond memories, and the table erupted with laughter as Joann Green recounted how a few of them got caught smoking behind the gym.
Her husband, Robert Green, told of how he would sneak off campus for lunch to get a bologna sandwich and never got in trouble for it.
They talked about basketball games, whether they were players or cheerleaders, and their senior trip to Florida.
“It has been an honor to come back,” said Anne Thomas, one of the main event organizers. “I treasure all of our moments together.”
