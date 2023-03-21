WALLBURG — Town officials have begun the process of exploring options for a comprehensive land-use plan for Wallburg.

Growth in nearby Kernersville and unincorporated Forsyth County had prompted the consideration, Councilman Mark Swain said. Jay Wagner, Wallburg town attorney and High Point mayor, spoke with Jesse Day of the Piedmont Triad Regional Council about presenting the Wallburg Town Council with information on the town authoring its own plan instead of continuing to adhere strictly to Davidson County policy.

Trending Videos