WALLBURG — Town officials have begun the process of exploring options for a comprehensive land-use plan for Wallburg.
Growth in nearby Kernersville and unincorporated Forsyth County had prompted the consideration, Councilman Mark Swain said. Jay Wagner, Wallburg town attorney and High Point mayor, spoke with Jesse Day of the Piedmont Triad Regional Council about presenting the Wallburg Town Council with information on the town authoring its own plan instead of continuing to adhere strictly to Davidson County policy.
“Every municipality in the county has to have a comprehensive plan,” Wagner said. “Since the beginning of the town, y’all have essentially been operating under the county’s comprehensive plan. You can continue to do that, but you also have the option of doing your own plan, which might arguably give you and the citizens of Wallburg a little more say over exactly what you want your city to be in 20 years.”
The process generally consists of holding public input sessions, discussion of future development and what infrastructure in the town would look like a couple of decades from the present. Wallburg, which was incorporated in 2004, has not had a strategic plan of its own, instead opting to embrace county guidelines.
“In talking with the school of government, they suggested 10-15 years for an updated plan,” Day said. “We’re getting to that time frame to update the Davidson County plan.”
Day said constructing the document would be helpful in identifying specific areas for park development and any potential future school sites. Several nearby municipalities are mapping out a comprehensive land-use plan, customarily a 9-12-month process.
One such city, slightly larger and incorporated a few years before Wallburg, is Trinity in neighboring Randolph County.
S&ME, a Greensboro-based engineering firm, is helping to craft the Trinity plan. Sarah Sinatra Gould, a placemaking group leader at S&ME, said that her charge is to help outline a blueprint that will best position the city to attract support services to improve quality of life for those who dwell in Trinity.
Though ultimately a similar process, building a land-use plan in Wallburg will have its nuances that are completely different from a place like Trinity. One concern that does not apply to Wallburg is Trinity’s lack of an anchor grocery store. Food Lion is the staple business at the Wallburg Town Centre on N.C. 109.
Other features, like traffic, will not be dissimilar. A great concern about the traffic impacts on Finch Farm Road and N.C. 62, as well as Hopewell Church Road, are part of the reason city leaders in Trinity will be actively seeking answers to a survey of residents through the first quarter of 2023.
Similar concerns along an already crowded N.C. 109 corridor are among primary areas of focus for Wallburg officials.
“I think my biggest concern is just the things going on near us here and how it’s impacting Forsyth County,” Swaim said. “If you look at what’s going on with the bypass and around that Union Cross area, I’m afraid if we don’t do something, we’re going to be in trouble here. We need to have a plan and be proactive.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.