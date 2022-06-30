WALLBURG — For an 18th consecutive year, Wallburg residents will be assessed property taxes at the same rate as has been charged since the town was incorporated.
The town’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget was adopted with a tax rate of 5 cents per $100 valuation, having remained unchanged since its incorporation in 2004. Approved unanimously, the $1,238,000 budget is supported by property tax, which accounts for about 12.5% of the town’s income, and sales tax revenue, accounting for an estimated 80% of the town’s income. Those dollars will fund all capital projects, as well as operating expenditures for services such as garbage collection.
Councilwoman Cindy Johnson also gave a recent update of where the Wall Home project stands. Furnishings and decorating have been completed, and signage will soon be installed at the property. Town resident Andy Brinkley has been working to ensure that phone service and WiFi are installed and operational.
Councilman Zeb Hedgecock explained to council that a part-time gallery associate for the Wall Home will soon be hired at a recommended rate of between $14-20 per hour. The hours for this position will mirror hours that town staff have at Town Hall.
“My suggestion is that, in the beginning, we have a part-time gallery associate,” Hedgecock said. “We’re going to talk to a couple people and make this choice. … I would suggest we use the same hours we have here at Town Hall (plus Saturdays).”
Council also explained that a production will soon be coming to the Wallburg Amphitheater. An upcoming play called “Pigs, Chairs and Small Town Squares” will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16 to commemorate the county’s bicentennial celebration. A comedy by Jason Roland and Tonya Hensley, the show is intended to provide the complete history of Davidson County in 82 minutes.
