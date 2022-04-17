WALLBURG — Updates on the evolution of Wall Home preparations in Wallburg revealed that the house will serve as one of the many stops along an upcoming tour to commemorate 200 years of Davidson County history.
George W. Wall House will be a part of the Davidson County Bicentennial Tour on Sept. 17. The first phase of the tour will begin at Abbotts Creek. Lunch will then be served at Wallburg Town Hall Park, followed by a tour of the Wall Home.
Councilman Zane Hedgecock has said he and Councilwoman Cindy Johnson met with the “Friends of Wallburg Home” group earlier this year to determine next steps in the process of readying the home for visitors. Committee meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month and meetings for sub-committees on the fourth Thursday of each month. Advisory committee meetings are held at the Wall Home.
The group is working on a name for the Wall Home, mission statement and a sign for the home. Meetings with a historian and a genealogist were scheduled for meetings this winter.
Andy Brinkley is working on obtaining security and internet services for the home, which were expected to be completely accessible this week. Michelle DeLapp, along with the friends’ group, is working to collect and purchase furnishings for the home in its era. She is also assisting with setting up the office there and procedures, along with refining the job description for the curator.
“We’ve got a really good start on a book collection,” Hedgecock said. “Davidson County genealogy has already donated some books. I do think it’s time for me and Steve [Yokeley] to get together and give you all a recommendation on a curator and then we figure out the hours [the curator will work].”
