WALLBURG — A series of developments at the George W. Wall House was announced this month during the regular July meeting of Wallburg Town Council, including a new curator for the facility.
Donna Smith, a longtime area resident, was hired this month to be the Wall Home’s part-time curator. With Smith aboard, the Wall Home will soon be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week.
Councilman Zane Hedgecock expressed his excitement about Smith’s qualifications and what it means for accelerating preparations for opening the home to visitors. The council’s vision for the project, he said, is taking shape as he works with Councilwoman Cindy Johnson to spearhead each improvement.
“Every room’s got a name, so we’re going to have a website or something to designate [each],” Hedgecock said. “If I want to go there and see a particular piece or picture, I can [access it]. There’s going to be a Browntown Room, there’s going to be a Liberty Piedmont Room, there’s going to be a Wall Family Room.”
According to Hedgecock, State Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson, checked with him earlier this month on the progress the town of Wallburg has made on improvements to the facility. Hedgecock said he thanked the senator for obtaining the $75,000 budgeted for those upgrades and informed him that the project had moved to phase two, for which the town is now fielding bids to install a new parking area.
Randy Powers, who designed the Wallburg town seal, has also been involved with creating signage for the Wall Home to be displayed at the entrance to the home, which is situated at the corner of N.C. Highway 109 and Motsinger Road.
Wallburg announced earlier this spring that the Wall Home would be a part of the Davidson County Bicentennial Tour on Sept. 17. The first phase of the tour will begin at Abbotts Creek. Lunch will then be served at Wallburg Town Hall Park, followed by a tour of the Wall Home.
Hedgecock has said that he and Johnson met with the “Friends of Wallburg Home” group earlier this year, when Smith was identified as a potential fit for the curator position. Committee meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month and meetings for sub-committees on the fourth Thursday of each month. Advisory committee meetings are held at the Wall Home.
Smith’s addition is the most recent in a series of measures to preserve the Wall Home over the past year, which included meetings with a historian and a genealogist; obtaining security and internet services for the home; collection and purchase of furnishings for the home in its era.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.