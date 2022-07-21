WALLBURG — A series of developments at the George W. Wall House was announced this month during the regular July meeting of Wallburg Town Council, including a new curator for the facility.

Donna Smith, a longtime area resident, was hired this month to be the Wall Home’s part-time curator. With Smith aboard, the Wall Home will soon be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week.

