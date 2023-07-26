THOMASVILLE — Beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Valeria May Mendenhall Thayer, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 25 2023.
She was born May 18, 1927, on the dairy farm of her parents, R. Reid Mendenhall and Verna Stone Mendenhall in the Prospect Community of Randolph County.
She graduated from Trinity HS in 1944 and received her BS degree in Home Economics from High Point College (now University) in 1948. She began teaching at Trinity High School and pursued graduate studies at WCUNC (now UNC-G). She continued teaching at Trinity HS, Fair Grove, and then taught Spanish at East Davidson HS. She retired in 1968 to join her husband in his business.
She was married to Claude Cicero Thayer from June 15,1955 until he passed on March 24,2007.
Valeria was a lifetime member of Springfield Friends Meeting in High Point, serving as Sunday School teacher, on various committees, and as secretary of the ‘Sara R Haworth USFW Mission Circle’ for many years. In 1947, she went on a six-week mission trip to Toluca, Mexico and in 1952 she was appointed by the ‘NC Yearly Meeting of Friends’ to serve as a delegate to the Friends World Conference in Oxford, England. She travelled there on the Queen Elizabeth Ocean liner with her mother and aunt.
She and her husband were active members of ‘The Thomasville Optimist Club’ holding various offices over the years. She enjoyed reuniting with her graduating class and classes that she taught. Most of all she enjoyed cooking, gardening, and taking care of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, older brother Red Mendenhall and younger brother Forrest Mendenhall.
Fondly referred to by them as “The Queen”, she is survived by her children, Gail Thayer Mooney (David Marlowe), Steve Thayer (Julissa), and Mark Thayer (Deedra); her 7 grandchildren Kathryn Mooney, Hunter Mooney, Kristen Mooney, Julie Thayer, Bridget Thayer, Joshua Thayer and Nathan Thayer; and her 4 great- grandchildren Willow Mooney, Noah Thayer, Aiden Thayer, and Christian Kinney.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers and Amedisys Hospice who took great care of her over these past years.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Springfield Friends Meeting, 555 East Springfield Road, High Point, with Rev. Ray Luther officiating. Burial will follow in the meeting house cemetery. Friends are invited to the fellowship hall for a reception after the burial, featuring some of Valeria’s notable dessert recipes.
