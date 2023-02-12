WINSTON-SALEM — A decision on whether to move the trial of Molly Martens Corbett and her father, Thomas Martens, from Davidson County is expected sometime this week after arguments were heard by Judge David Hall on Friday.
Inside the Forsyth County Courthouse on Friday, defense attorneys Douglas Kingsbery, Jay Vannoy and Jones Byrd, as well as from Assistant District Attorney Alan Martin for the prosecution, made arguments for where the trial should be held. The change of venue motion arose, the defense contends, from their desire to see Corbett and Martens be presented with a fair trial.
The upcoming June trial relates to the killing of Irish native Jason Corbett, Molly’s husband, at their home in 2015. Martens and his daughter were found guilty of second-degree murder at a trial in 2017 which was subsequently overturned by the North Carolina Court of Appeals.
Byrd, Kingsbery and Vannoy argue the two cannot receive a fair retrial in the county the couple lived because a faction of the county’s residents have indicated their allegiance lies with Jason Corbett’s family. Accounts on social media have flooded in by supporters in Ireland and the U.S. of the deceased man’s family. Publicity from the case prompted Hall to previously issue a gag order on the participants in the case, lest it taint the jury pool.
The defense argues that it’s too late.
“This is not just about publicity,” Vannoy said. “We have publicity in every high profile case.”
The attorney pointed out that the crux of his argument hinges on the news media, print and entertainment media, as well as word-of-mouth communication and social media. Vannoy contended that most reports have been factual and that news media outlets play a proper, important role in distributing information.
His issue is with what he calls a social media campaign which he suggested individuals in Ireland began. Vannoy called out what he referred to as attempts to paint Jason Corbett as a fine gentleman and Molly Corbett as an evil murderer.
“The problem with that, your honor, is that it’s false,” Vannoy said, adding that jurors in the first case admitted to forming opinions outside the scope of what was presented in court. “Tom Aamland, the jury foreman, commented on Molly’s mental health. … Tracey Lynch, who has written two books about this, said she’s thankful for the ‘outpouring of support’ [from Davidson County residents].”
Reading from snippets of posts attributed to Davidson County residents, Vannoy said those living in the county have formed an “us versus them” mentality. They followed, he said, the lead of one juror from the first trial, Nancy Perez, who said on ABC’s 20/20 that Martens had attempted to outwit Davidson County, but that Davidson County outwit him.
Such comments from residents included remarks that invited violence, suggesting the authorities “hang them” and that they should “beat Molly,” who others said they hoped would “rot in hell.”
After reading the selections of social media posts, Vannoy told Hall that residents forecast what they were going to do, claiming that an invitation to “get the locals out” was intended to prompt them to hold signs and picket outside Davidson County Courthouse. Other local residents commented that anyone who would think the father and daughter were innocent should “join them behind bars.”
Vannoy previewed the prosecution’s arguments before Martin addressed the court. Four lawyers who practice law in Davidson County signed an affidavit that indicated Corbett and Martens could receive a fair trial in Davidson. Vannoy’s comments on those lawyers centered on their age.
“They’re of a different generation than the social media generation,” Vannoy said. “They’ve been practicing a long time.”
Martin presented to Hall the statements of those four attorneys, each serving as a member of the bar for more than 30 years. Additionally, he included the comments of an attorney from neighboring Davie County, who contended that if the trial is to be moved, Davie could present a fair trial. District 22, in which the district attorney’s office in charge of trying the Corbett case lies, nearly exclusively handles cases in Davidson and Davie.
Martin set out to pick apart a survey conducted at the behest of the defense, which polled Forsyth County residents. According to Jones Byrd, an attorney for Martens, 83.3% of people interviewed said they had no knowledge of the case. A total of 216 individuals replied to the survey request, out of 1,000 that were sent out.
The survey, which was conducted by the firm Richardson & Davis, Martin said, “ran into trouble” with folks not answering their phones. Martin said the defense “co-mingled” the results of the phone interviews with parking-lot interviews conducted in the parking lots of nearby Kernersville Walmart Su%er, which is 6.7 miles from the scene of the former Corbett residence at Panther Creek Court in Wallburg.
Martin also pointed out that the Panther Creek Court residence is 2.8 miles from the Forsyth County line, noting the close proximity of northern Davidson and southern Forsyth counties. Davidson, on the other hand, has communities such as Denton and Churchland, which are more than 31 miles away, a 41-minute drive from the Wallburg house. Potential jurors could hail from those communities.
Martin said the defense team had cherry picked a small number of residents to paint Davidson County with a broad brush. In a county of more than 170,000 people, he said he believed the representation of a few who voiced their opinions on social media did not represent the whole of the communities.
Having heard the entirety of arguments from counsel for the defense, as well as arguments by the prosecution, Hall said he would carefully consider the evidence presented over the next few days. A decision, he offered, would come sometime this week.
State statute dictates the criteria for moving a trial must include the reasonable likelihood a jury decision will be based on pretrial information rather than the evidence provided. Hall pointed out that the burden for changing a venue for a trial is one of the highest burdens in case law. He emphasized the phrase “reasonable likelihood” as it pertained to alleged prejudice that would affect the jury pool.
The judge said that in more than 33 years of practice, there was no doubt this case has garnered the most media coverage of any in his experience. He acknowledged, however, that the farther the case got from the original trial date in 2017, the fairer the jury pool was likely to be.
Whether it is enough to meet the standard of the law, he said, would be a close call. Hall expressed a willingness to consider all layers of protection for jurors and witnesses, not just a change of venue.
The judge mentioned the possibility of using a questionnaire to vet potential jurors, as well as sequestration of the jury. There could also be more than two alternate jurors used in the retrial, possibly as many as five or six alternates.
Public reaction, Hall said, has troubled him since he began presiding over the case. Attorneys were given five days to enter any supplementary evidence ahead of Hall’s decision.
