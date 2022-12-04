UNEMPLOYMENT

According to the most recent information released by the N.C. Department of Commerce, unemployment rates statewide increased in 99 of the state’s 100 counties.

DAVIDSON COUNTY — Jobless rates in the Triad rose in October, when unemployment rates statewide increased in 99 of 100 North Carolina counties.

According to information released by the N.C. Department of Commerce, only 82 of North Carolina counties now fall below the 5% unemployment rate, down from 92 a month prior. A total of 12 of the state’s 15 metro areas experienced rate decreases over the span of a year.

