DAVIDSON COUNTY — Jobless rates in the Triad rose in October, when unemployment rates statewide increased in 99 of 100 North Carolina counties.
According to information released by the N.C. Department of Commerce, only 82 of North Carolina counties now fall below the 5% unemployment rate, down from 92 a month prior. A total of 12 of the state’s 15 metro areas experienced rate decreases over the span of a year.
The unemployment rate in Davidson County stood at 3.8%, up from 3.1% in September. The rate decreased 0.1% from a year ago, according to the report.
The unemployment rate measures the percentage of employable people in the workforce who are over the age of 16 and who have either lost their jobs or have unsuccessfully sought jobs in the last month and are still actively seeking work.
In the surrounding area, Randolph County’s rate increased to 3.9% in October, up from 3.3% in September. Rates in other surrounding counties were 4.4% in Guilford; 4.0% in Forsyth; 3.9% in Rowan; and 3.8% in Montgomery.
The October rate ranks as the 33rd lowest in the state, leaving Davidson County — which is part of the Winston-Salem Statistical Area — among mid-level Tier 2 counties. The number of unemployed in Davidson County stands at 3,063 people. Davidson’s labor force now stands at 81,428.
North Carolina’s statewide, non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9% in October, which is up from 3.3% in September. It was a decrease of 0.3% over the year. The national unemployment rate in October was at 3.7%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
