UNEMPLOYMENT

The number of unemployed in Davidson County stands at 3,147 people.

 File photo

DAVIDSON COUNTY — Jobless rates in the Triad rose in June, while unemployment rates statewide decreased in 98 of 100 counties.

According to information released by the N.C. Department of Commerce, 80 of North Carolina counties now fall below the 5% unemployment rate, down from 86 a month prior. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases in June.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.

Trending Videos