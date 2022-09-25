UNEMPLOYMENT

According to the most recent information released by the N.C. Department of Commerce, unemployment rates statewide decreased in all 100 counties.

RANDOLPH COUNTY — Jobless rates in the Triad dwindled a bit in July, when unemployment rates statewide decreased in all 100 of its counties.

According to information released by the N.C. Department of Commerce, 86 of North Carolina counties now fall below the 5% unemployment rate, up from 80 a month prior. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases in July.

