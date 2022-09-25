RANDOLPH COUNTY — Jobless rates in the Triad dwindled a bit in July, when unemployment rates statewide decreased in all 100 of its counties.
According to information released by the N.C. Department of Commerce, 86 of North Carolina counties now fall below the 5% unemployment rate, up from 80 a month prior. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases in July.
The unemployment rate in Davidson County stood at 3.5%, down from 3.9% in June. The rate decreased 1.3% from a year ago, according to the report.
The unemployment rate measures the percentage of employable people in the workforce who are over the age of 16 and who have either lost their jobs or have unsuccessfully sought jobs in the last month and are still actively seeking work.
In the surrounding area, Randolph County’s rate decreased to 3.6% in July, down from 4% in June. Rates in other surrounding counties were 4.3% in Guilford; 3.8% in Forsyth; 3.6% in Rowan; and 3.7% in Montgomery.
The July rate ranks as the 40th lowest in the state, leaving Davidson County — which is part of the Winston-Salem Statistical Area — among mid-level Tier 2 counties. The number of unemployed in Davidson County stands at 2,817 people. Randolph’s labor force now stands at 81,061.
North Carolina’s statewide, non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7% in July, which is down from 4.1% in June. It was a decrease of 1.4% over the year. The national unemployment rate in July was at 3.7%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
