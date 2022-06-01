DAVIDSON COUNTY — Jobless rates in the Triad saw their descent continue in April, when unemployment rates statewide decreased in 83 of 100 counties.
According to information released by the N.C. Department of Commerce, 87 of North Carolina counties now fall below the 5% unemployment rate, down from 84 a month prior. Twelve of the state’s 15 metro areas experienced rate decreases in April.
The unemployment rate in Davidson County stood at 3.2%, down from 3.3% in March. The rate decreased 1.6% from a year ago, according to the report.
The unemployment rate measures the percentage of employable people in the workforce who are over the age of 16 and who have either lost their jobs or have unsuccessfully sought jobs in the last month and are still actively seeking work.
In the surrounding area, Randolph County’s rate decreased to 3.2% in April, down from 3.3% in March. Rates in other surrounding counties were 4% in Guilford; 3.5% in Forsyth; 3.5% in Rowan; and 3.3% in Montgomery.
The April rate ranks as the 40th lowest in the state, leaving Davidson County — which is part of the Winston-Salem Metropolitan Statistical Area — among mid-level Tier 2 counties. The number of unemployed in Davidson County stands at 2,588 people. Davidson’s labor force now stands at 80,488.
North Carolina’s statewide, non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.4% in April, which is down from 3.6% in March. It was a decrease of 1.6% over the year. The national unemployment rate in April was at 3.6%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.