DAVIDSON COUNTY — Two Davidson County men were arrested in separate investigations of reported sexual offenses with children, according to law enforcement.
Scott Lee Allen Guinn, 32, of 225 Twin Valley Drive, Clemmons, was charged with felony first-degree statutory sex offense and felony indecent liberties with a child.
According to the arrest warrant, Guinn is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a 9-year-old girl on Aug. 20.
He was arrested on Monday. His bond was set at $250,000 secured. His initial court date is Sept. 19.
Brian Thad Pender, 42, of 1518 Old Highway 29, Thomasville was charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to the arrest warrant, Pender is accused of duplicating and distributing in January multiple images of girls and boys ranging in age from 1 to 15 years old engaged in sexual activities with each other and adults. Some images included young children being held down by adult women while being forced to have sex with an adult man, according to police.
Pender’s bond was set at $500,000 secured. He has an initial court date of Sept. 14.
