DAVIDSON COUNTY — Law enforcement recovered almost a pound and a half of marijuana during two separate traffic stops on N.C. 109 in Wallburg last weekend.
On July 22, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division stopped a Silver Honda Accord on Gumtree Road near N.C. 109 after a brief chase and found about 412 grams of marijuana during a search of the vehicle.
Also that day near the same location, officers stopped a Black Nissan Altima and found about 238 grams of marijuana in a search of the vehicle.
The driver of the Accord, Anthony Davis Jr., 24, of Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with felony possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale or distribution of a controlled substance, felony speeding to elude arrest, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic citation for a window tint violation.
His bond was set at $10,000 secured. His initial court date is Sept. 26.
The driver of the Altima, Cedric Green of Thomasville, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, misdemeanor open container of liquor, misdemeanor driving while license revoked and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was issued a traffic citation for a window tint violation. Bond information was not provided, but he is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 29.
