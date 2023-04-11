There is a large pile in front of my house waiting for the limb pickup. Some of the limbs came down in storms back around the holidays. I put them off to the side at the time because there were too many other things that needed attention. The other part of the pile is from pruning that we did to some of our bushes.

For the last couple of weekends, we have worked out in our yard pruning things back. Some of our shrubs get annual trimming while others only get occasional pruning. Trimming only involves using the electric hedge clippers. Pruning involves getting the loppers and pruners and taking out bigger limbs. By the looks of the pile out front, we took out some big pieces of the shrubs we were pruning.

Trending Videos