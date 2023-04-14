THONWS-04-15-23 TRAILERS.jpg

More than 35 tenants of Shoaf’s Country Estates in Midway were told they have to move their mobile homes because the owners are closing the park next year.

 SHARON MYERS | PAXTON MEDIA GROUP

MIDWAY — More than 35 families and individuals living in a long-established mobile home park in Midway will have to find a new place to live in the coming months because the park is preparing to close next year.

Tenants of Shoaf’s Country Estates off of Norman Shoaf Road in northern Davidson County were notified in March that the mobile home park will close in 2024, and they have to make arrangements to have their homes moved.

