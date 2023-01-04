THOMASVILLE — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with an afternoon shooting last week that left another man with serious injuries.

Just before 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 Thomasville Police Department officers went to Cox Avenue and Morton Street after receiving reports of a person shot and found Abdiel Gomez, 32, of Thomasville, lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound.

