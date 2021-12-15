THOMASVILLE — One of Thomasville’s longest-tenured police officers retired at the end of November, stepping away from a full-time tenure defined by educating officers and community members alike.
Donnie Rowe remains visible at community events such as Thomasville High School games and Davidson-Davie Community College Basic Law Enforcement training. He is, however, enjoying time off from a 30-year career with Thomasville Police Department.
Born and raised in Thomasville, Rowe said he set out to become a police officer early in life. He knew what he wanted to do and explained that law enforcement wasn’t just a job for him.
“When I signed up to become a law enforcement officer, I wanted to make the community better and to be a part of the community,” Rowe said. “With Crime Stoppers and Communities in Schools, I was able to give back with the kids and be in the schools. We try to work and give my children and other kids a better quality of life.”
Rowe finished Basic Law Enforcement Training in 1991 and was hired as a patrol officer in 1992. He became a field training officer and then moved into criminal investigations before being promoted to lieutenant in 2010. Rowe worked special operations and traffic prior to becoming TPD’s community liaison, finally shifting to hiring officers as he worked in personnel for the remainder of his career.
Rowe said that he set out to become well-versed in every facet of policing and aimed throughout his tenure with TPD “to show the officers that it’s not just that you come to work and do an 8 to 5 job.” By enforcing the law, educating and participating in community events, he said TPD officers have created an atmosphere of pride in representing the department.
“The biggest thing is that we looked after each other and we remained professional no matter how bad the situation was,” Rowe said. “I was lucky in the beginning to have the older officers pass on the camaraderie, friendship and professionalism, how to handle situations. A lot of it, I learned from them and tried to pass on a tradition.”
Rowe’s role as Thomasville Crime Stoppers coordinator came about as he followed in the footsteps of a mentor. While serving as one of TPD’s finest, Milford Miller was one of Rowe’s lieutenants when he started at the police department in the early 1990s. Miller started Crime Stoppers in Thomasville in 1993.
Rowe remained close with Miller and took over the role of spearheading Crime Stoppers in Thomasville toward the end of his career. For those efforts and many others, Rowe was presented with the Order of the Longleaf Pine last month in recognition of his career achievements.
“I’m enjoying retirement, but I’m still involved,” Rowe said. “I still teach out at the [Davidson-Davie] Community College, basic law enforcement. I still want to pass on what I can and what’s good for the agency.”
