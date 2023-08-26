Davidson County farmers became teachers and their farms outdoor classrooms Tuesday as about 40 local residents took part in the 28th annual Agricultural and Conservation Farm Tour.

Participants toured farms from Linwood to Denton learning about their best practices that are producing quality meats and produce and how they are protecting the soil and water in our community to ensure safety for the public as well as nutrient rich soils for future crops.

Jill Doss-Raines is The Dispatch trending topics and personality profiles senior reporter and is always looking for tips about businesses and entertainment events, secret and new menu items and interesting people in Davidson County. Contact me at jill.doss-raines@the-dispatch.com.