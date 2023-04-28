LEXINGTON — Tony Ray Morris, of Lexington, North Carolina, passed away April 23, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.
Mr. Morris was born August 5 1960, in Davidson County, North Carolina to James Neailson Morris Sr and Mabel Carolyn Hunter Morris.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Jackie James; one brother, James “Buster” Morris Jr.; and one daughter, Melissa York.
Mr. Morris attended Davidson County Schools. He worked in the Commercial Concrete Industry for Olympic Concrete for twenty years. Tony enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Pamela Morris; two step sons, Gene Todd II (Kylia) of Louisburg, Christopher Gobble of Lexington; one daughter, Lorraine Morris of Lexington; one step daughter, Amber Walker (Josh) of Lexington; two sisters, Tricia Charles (Jerry) of Lexington, Carol Hoffman of Jacksonville, NC; one son in law, Tony York of Lexington; three brother in laws, Daniel James of Lexington, Danny Everhart (Missy) of Lexington, Randy Loman (Debbie) of New London; one sister in law, Gail Morris of Lexington; seven grandchildren, Matthew Riddle, Logan York, Kaylee York, Tatum Walker, Kimber Walker, Gabriella Marten, and Sadie Gobble; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family will have a Celebration of Life Memorial Service, on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 1:00pm at Tyro Unite Methodist Church in Tyro, NC.
The family asks that memorials be made to Hospice of Davidson County.
