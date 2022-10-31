THOMASVILLE — With one final landmark contest on the schedule last week, Thomasville football didn’t look ahead to what lay ahead.
The Bulldogs took care of business inside Cushwa Stadium for Senior Night, rudely greeting the visiting Lexington Yellow Jackets with a 44-12 final that sealed home field advantage throughout the first three rounds of the 1-A state playoffs, should they make it that far.
Thomasville (9-1, 5-1 Central Carolina 1-A/2-A) will be at home Friday against Elkin for the opening round of the postseason. The Bulldogs enter as the No 3 seed in the Western Region after finishing off their conference rivals.
THS coach Kevin Gillespie said he was proud of how his team responded to the challenge before them, tuned out the pomp and circumstance of Senior Night and collectively racked up one of the team’s most impressive rushing games of the season.
“This is one of those tough games where they’re going to come out and play hard, and they did,” Gillespie said. “We had 400 yards rushing, we had three backs all go over 100, and when you can put a stamp on it like that, that’s a good feeling going into the playoffs. Instead of kind of limping in, we’re getting more guys healthy.”
A pair of Shamon Smith rushing touchdowns set the tone in the first half, one a 36-yard score with 9:56 left in the first, the second a 3-yard plunge with 9:01 remaining in the second. The latter was set up by an 18-yard scramble from Janhri Luckey that got the Bulldogs into the red zone.
A promising Lexington drive ended in plus territory midway through the second quarter when the Bulldogs forced a fumble that Owen Callicutt recovered at the Thomasville 22. That thwarted the Jackets’ attempt to cut a 13-point deficit in half.
On the ensuing possession, Luckey again got loose on the same part of the field he did six minutes earlier, logging a 19-yard carry that brought the ball into the red zone for a third time. Luckey would finish things himself this time with a 10-yard touchdown run to give the Bulldogs a 21-0 lead with 3:18 until halftime.
The senior QB was one of three to top 100 yards for the home team. Kevin Robinson and Smith both did likewise and surpassed 1,000 yards for the season on Friday.
Smith got his third and fourth touchdowns in the second half and Robinson put a capper on the night with his own 8-yard TD run for the final score of the night.
“Tonight, [Smith, Robinson], even Luckey had over 100 yards,” Gillespie said. “That’s neat. I don’t get caught up in all that stuff, but it’s nice to have that. It shows you have some balance back there. Hopefully guys looking at us in the playoffs are thinking, ‘Hey man, you’ve got several weapons.’ ”
Gillespie glanced ahead to this week’s contest and assessed where his team stands this year in comparison with where his group last year was that made it to the third round. Hoping this year’s group is peaking at the right time, he is optimistic that this No. 3 seed has its best ball ahead of it.
“With this team, we’re not explosive offensively,” Gillespie said. “Last year, we won pretty handily except for two losses. This year, it’s been a fairly close outing about every game of the season. We’ve found a way. We’ve been rowing the boat, I like to tell them. We’ve been working to get better and better, and the big thing is now we’re starting to get some guys healthy.”
