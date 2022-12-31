THOMASVILLE — If 2021 was a turning point for Thomasville High School’s athletic program, 2022 was validation for the Bulldogs.
The year began with the program riding high, coming off a nine-win football season that reached its conclusion in Mitchell in the third round. Basketball was off to a hot start, claiming the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic title and stringing together a 7-2 record to begin a historic campaign.
Fast forward 12 months and all the Bulldogs have done is bested their win total in football by two, claimed yet another Christmas crown on the hardwood, and — wouldn’t you know it — won seven of their first nine games. Though perhaps it is too early to start projecting mirror images of what might have been the most memorable season of the past decade for hoops, a reset of the year in the rearview offers pleasant reminders.
Those first 60 days of 2022 yielded 15 wins against just three losses for the boys’ program. After compiling a 22-5 record, the team spent its first day of March traveling 500 miles on a roundtrip to and from Hayesville High School for a fourth-round playoff game.
Following postseason wins against Alleghany, Swain and South Stokes, the team met its match with the eventual state 1-A champion Yellowjackets. That loss stung for a while, but spring quickly turned into summer and summer to fall. The temperatures fell and so too did THS football opponents.
Janhri Luckey successfully completed his conversion from all-conference point guard to starting quarterback. Shamon Smith shifted from banging bodies under the basket to running people over on the gridiron. Those backfield partners, other multi-sport stars such as Dameyon Gathings, Elliott Graham, Jalen Thomas, as well as a few more singularly-focused football stars like Kevin Robinson, all came together to improve upon their 9-3 mark from 2021.
Winning two more games than the season before, the team secured 11 wins in 2022 — the most since 2010 — and placed six on the all-conference team. Smith, Luckey, Robinson, Keshawn Carpenter, Javion Little and Ronaldo Sanchez headlined a squad that made the third round of the state 1-A playoffs for a second straight year.
Between the sustained success of Thomasville’s vaunted football program and the unprecedented first-season success of Ann Ferguson as the first woman to lead a men’s varsity basketball program in Davidson County, 2022 left little room for improvement.
Set to resume play tonight with Mount Airy, the basketball team has already beaten three teams that defeated the Bulldogs a year ago and stand to upgrade an impressive resume for postseason selection with upcoming non-conference tilts. One of those contests will come against Chapel Hill, a 4-A school that was 10-2 at presstime.
With Hayesville’s top starters currently playing Division-I and Division-II sports collegiately and every projectable postseason stalwart in the 1-A Western Region having at least one loss, there will be no unblemished juggernaut entering the postseason in 2023. Looking to parlay the 2022 run into even greater success in the coming months, Thomasville remains a must follow in this new year.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
