THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville senior offered her take Saturday on current events as they pertain to the vision of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in observance of the orator’s holiday.
Postponed as part of the annual celebration of the MLK holiday, a panel of eight contestants from across the state competed for the top prize Saturday in the 21st Martin Luther King Social Action Committee Oratorical Contest at Mills Home Baptist Church.
Each year, the committee raises scholarship funds to be distributed among the contest’s winners. The 2022 first-place winner, Niyala Carter, a 16-year-old junior at Atkins High School, took home the Deboy Beamon Scholarship Award and a $3,500 scholarship for her speech, “No More Business as Usual.”
Second-place winner Aryana Alvarez-Jaramillo, a senior at Thomasville High School, delivered a speech entitled “The Power of a Story,” which won the Stanfield-Dalton Scholarship Award for $3,000. Alluding to the deaths of George Floyd and others due to police brutality, Alvarez-Jaramillo called attention to abuse of authority that has resulted in the deaths of people around the world.
“Martin Luther King, with his famous words, said ‘I have a dream,’ ” Alvarez-Jaramillo said. “I too have a dream. I have a dream that his words meant something more than what we thought they were. His words, meant not just for racism and protest for what was wrong, and for peace, could be used for anything and everything. Not just for Black people, but for Latinos who have come to this country without papers and are asking for asylum from the horrors that they go through in Mexico, Guatemala and El Savador, my family has gone through it too.
“My grandmother was once almost killed because of the brutality she went through in her own country. … I want you to know tonight that we as a people will get to the promised land, and that promised land is filled with equality, not just for you, but for me, my people and for everyone,
because you are not alone anymore. You are not alone in this fight. I will join you.”
Two other Thomasville area participants presented speeches Saturday as part of the oratorical contest. Sixth place was claimed by Caleb Griffin, an East Davidson student who received the William T. Jackson Scholarship Award for $1,750 in recognition of his oratorical abilities. Seventh-place winner Aryann Byrd, a 16-year-old junior at Thomasville High School, and her speech, “Where There is a Will, There’s a Way,” earned a $1,500 scholarship and the Rebecca Patterson Memorial Scholarship Award.
Since January 2001, the Martin Luther King Social Action Committee has awarded more than $180,000 in scholarships and awards to participants in the event. The group will aim to eclipse the $200,000 all-time mark by the time next year’s event is held.
