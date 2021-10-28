THOMASVILLE — The final six days of Thomasville soccer’s regular season demonstrated how far the team has come from an early-season stretch that saw the Bulldogs drop its first five contests by a combined score of 38-2.
On Tuesday, the Bulldogs (5-11) capped its regular season with a 4-0 victory over rival Lexington. The win came after an Oct. 20 tilt with East Davidson in which they pushed the Golden Eagles (11-5-1) to overtime before finally losing 2-1.
No one was able to conquer Salisbury at the top of the Central Carolina 1-A/2-A standings this season, as the Hornets emerged from the regular season unscathed at a perfect 10-0 in league play. What Thomasville showed late in the year, however, is that it can be competitive with teams which possess slightly better marks than it boasts.
East is one of only two teams that can claim a victory over Ledford this season and most recently pushed a 17-2 West Davidson squad to a 2-2 tie in the regular-season finale. But last week, it was Thomasville that had the Golden Eagles on the ropes.
The Bulldogs finished with a 4-6 league record, including a pair of wins over the Yellowjackets and one over both South and Central Davidson.
Despite the struggles to recapture the magic of a 6-2-4 mark last season, THS coach Brandon Staton has said his young team showed incremental improvement at the Allen Brown Athletic Complex. That growth comes after the Bulldogs were unable to take the field for an entire season last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To have had the year off — a lot of the kids haven’t played [organized] soccer in a year and a half — and playing varsity, it’s a faster speed,” Staton said after a loss to Trinity earlier this season. “I’ve seen a huge improvement.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.