THOMASVILLE — At 6 p.m. on Monday, Montgomery Central was in town for a rare weeknight varsity football game at Cushwa Stadium. Inhospitable guests through the first 12 minutes, the Timberwolves put a field goal on the board in the first quarter and were in the end zone on the first play of the second.
That two-score lead wouldn’t make it to halftime, however, and the Bulldogs strung together 36 unanswered points to walk away with a 36-10 victory.
“They came out and they were fired up,” Gillespie said. “We weren’t ready, but we decided we wanted to wake up, I guess. They punched us in the mouth, and they’re up 10-0. Everything’s out of the norm, they come out and have some success early, but we battled back and found a way to take control. They didn’t score another point after the first two possessions.”
Proud of the way his defense stopped Montgomery Central’s momentum, Gillespie pointed to a few key plays that turned the tide. The first of those came on a safety in the second quarter, and on the ensuing possession, Kevin Robinson tied things up with an 18-yard touchdown run.
The final first-half blow came when Jalen Thomas picked off an Aden Allsbrook pass and returned it for a score before intermission, giving Thomasville the 17-10 edge.
“We had a pick-six; that was big for us,” Gillespie said. “Our defense played really well after the beginning. We challenged them, and they rose to it.”
Staked to the lead, the second half once again became closing time for Thomasville running back Shamon Smith. The bruising ball carrier continues to do his best work in the second half, and Monday was no exception. He tallied 101 rushing yards in the final two quarters alone.
Between Smith’s two second-half touchdowns and the 74 yards and a score that Robinson contributed after halftime, as well as the lights-out defense, the Bulldogs completed a dominant showing with a flourish.
Nate Williams and Keshawn Carpenter both had second-half interceptions, and Carpenter had a 60-yard punt return for a TD called back on a penalty, or the score could have been even more lopsided.
Thomasville (7-1) will look to capitalize on having 10 days between games and continue its upward trajectory Friday when the squad travels to East Davidson in hopes of avenging last year’s 28-21 home defeat.
With the return of quarterback Janhri Luckey, a healthy-looking Robinson and the restoration of health for at least a couple of key players, that task appears slightly less daunting than it did just a week ago.
“If we can just hang around, get healthy and just keep getting better, we’ll be a tough game for people,” Gillespie said. “We’ve had seven knee injuries this year and five ankles. I’ve never experienced anything like that in all my years of coaching. We’ve got some guys missing action that we sorely miss, and then we’ve got guys who are playing banged up and just keep hanging in there.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
