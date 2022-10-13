THOMASVILLE — At 6 p.m. on Monday, Montgomery Central was in town for a rare weeknight varsity football game at Cushwa Stadium. Inhospitable guests through the first 12 minutes, the Timberwolves put a field goal on the board in the first quarter and were in the end zone on the first play of the second.

That two-score lead wouldn’t make it to halftime, however, and the Bulldogs strung together 36 unanswered points to walk away with a 36-10 victory.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.

Trending Videos