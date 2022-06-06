THOMASVILLE — A prevailing sentiment among the students who celebrated graduation last week from Thomasville High School was the relief that came from perseverance over the roadblocks continually cast in their way.
The ceremony featured two speeches by a pair of the class’s outstanding students. Haley Nyll, 2022 THS salutatorian, and senior class president Ashiana Wright addressed their peers.
Nyll, who finished her high school career with a 4.23 GPA, aimed to inspire a forgiving spirit in her classmates. She hoped that the defining trait of a group whose greatest trials were often tied to medical crises would be to overcome the urge to be saddened by circumstances beyond their control.
“If someone hurts you, you have to hurt them back; that’s the saying, right?” Nyll said. “But all of you were wrong. I was wrong. Someone once said that if you never heal from what hurts you, you’ll bleed on those who didn’t cut you.
“I’m here to tell you we cannot avoid pain, and since we cannot avoid it, I encourage you to let things go. The pain that you have experienced in your past is not who you are. It’s what you do with that pain that defines you.”
Nyll urged those in attendance to forgive, because forgiveness leads to growth and happier, healthier relationships. She discussed some of the growth sustained by, and many of the challenges presented to, classes of high school students — hers and the two which preceded her — that accompanied life in a global pandemic.
“This has been a rough year from the very start,” Nyll said. “COVID-19 has tested every single relationship we have … but if there’s one thing I want you to remember from this speech, I want you to cherish every moment of life. Cherish this moment right now. Cherish this last day we all have together.”
Wright reflected on much of her senior year with some sadness leading up to graduation, admitting to difficulties with missed opportunities and ones denied by a confluence of events that left many choiceless. But in recent times, she saw rare glimpses of brightness that sustained her in the midst of letdown.
“This last Thursday during graduation practice, joking around with you all made me realize that even though our senior year wasn’t what we expected, we made [it],” Wright said, continuing with a line from her favorite movie “Coach Carter,” which centers around a pivotal point of motivation to achieve greatness. “We need to remember what makes us great. ‘Our biggest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our biggest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.’ We ask ourselves, ‘Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented? Actually, who are we not to be?’ Your playing small does not serve the world.
“There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that others around you do not feel insecure.”
THS Principal Megan Silvey said, as she greeted graduates with similar advice, not to be lulled into a sense of complacency. She implored each of the individuals in attendance to entertain the idea of obtaining a greater level of accomplishment.
“Step out of your comfort zone,” Silvey said. “If you stay in it, you’re always going to be just that, comfortable. You’re stuck in one place, not growing or stretching your mind. If you open your mind to new ideas, you will grow and see new horizons.”
Graduates from Thomasville High School’s 2022 commencement ceremony areMontanna Janelle Allen, Jennifer Michel Alvarado-Vanegas+, Henry Mauricio Alvarez, Ariadne Alvarez-Jaramillo+#, Elizabeth Alvarez Martinez+, Juan David Avila Arevalo+#, Nicholas Bradley Beckom+#%5E, Ja’Kayla Isiyah Bellamy, Kimberly Benavides, Isaiah W. Zaire Black, Se’Casya Maurica Blackmon, Branden Eugene Omar Blair+#, Jose Bravo, Javon Carlis Boyd, Carly Aaliyah Brown, Paola Calderon Solis+, Christina Mone’t Campbell, Donald LeBron Capers, Stephanie Cardoso-Calleja#, Jabrii Orederrius Carolina, Carlos Munoz Carreto, Sandy Paola Castillo Toledo, Logan Kinley Clay+#, Joshua Nathaniel Childress, Kayzhan Devontae Clinton, Cameron KeShaun Cokley, Juan Emanuel Cortes Baltazar, Sadie Rivers Cranford#, William Lee Malachi Creasey, Marissa Lee Crugnale, Belin Jimena Cruz Sanchez, Jose Adan Cruz II, Eymonie Zaniya Dallas, Evelyn Dominguez-Fernandez#, Hiyatt Jahana Durant-Thomas, Zykiria Michelle Ellis, Isrrael Escamilla, Ashley Escamilla Tellez, Joselyn Alondra Escobar-Pacheco, Jose Luis Estrada Alejandre, Chloee Je’Vona Eubank, Jamel Warren Floyd, Karla Alexandra Garces-Cobos, Joanna Elisabeth Garris, Evalyna Faith Gentry#, Annastasia Capri Glenn, Jamarri Eryn Griffin, Juan Carlos Guardado-Zambrano, Adriana Nicole Harris#, JaCorian Talique Harris, Daunte Taikwan Henry, Eliecer Hernandez-Torrez, Jr., DeShawn Emmanuel Holman, Destiny Faith Holman, Keeton Tylor Hughes#, Joshua Jermane Johnson, Cyprus Harty Jones, Ana Daysi Joya Padilla#, Lucy Lara, Nhu Thi Kim Le, Walter Geovanny Leiva Jr+#%5E, Connor Jason Lewis+#, Dalasia Malilah Utrice Lindsey, Samuel Armando Lozano Campos, Jennifer Liszeth Luciano-Martinez,Makenzie Marie Malachi, Jaydeliz Paola Matos Rivera+#, Summer Jordan McCoy#, Jahzara Nevaeh McCurdy+#, Quincy Willie McDonald, Ja’Vaughn Christopher McKinney, Jaelyn Cierra McNeil%5E, Sebastian Lee Mitchell, Shanece Tenasia Mitchell+#, Clarissa Monreal Valdez+#, Te’Niya Alaizha Montgomery-Rippy, Fransisca Guadalupe Morales-Martinez, Zariah Pearl Moss, Haley Hemsley Nyll+#, Kelijah Michelle Odell, Jack Alonzo Orozco Haro, Elizabeth Padilla Escamilla, Jai’lyn O’Brian Pate, Joshua Reece Payne+#, Ny’Shaun Diedi Payne, Kailey Marissa Pennington, Javonte’ Elyon Reid, Fransisco Ismael Reyna-Nieblas, Pedro Yhair Riano, Fredy Robles Villegas, Jai’Querion Demarree Rashod Rice, Pablo Rodriguez Jauregul, Dayanara Rodriguez-Junco, Corina Rodriguez Tellez#, Imari Aiayannna Rodway, Ivan Angel Rojas Garcia, Johanna Talaya Michelle Ruff, Joseph Ruiz Rosales, Enma Michell Sanchez Barrera, Angie Alexandra Sanchez-Galan Briana Hamani Sewdat, Jazmine Alexis Shaw#, Dah’Qwagein Prinzce Cazorie, Leigh’Sam Jabari Sims, Angel Michelle Starling, Saniya Benet Steele#, Kyara Unique Sturdivant, Kevin Herrera Tapia, Munaza Taqdees#, Leandria Dre’nyia Taylor#, Manayah Lily Taylor#, Faith Alyssa Thompson#, Anajia Michelle Tripp#%5E, Jose David Uribe-Casanova, Jose Armando Vaquerano#, Walter Ernesto Villalta-Tejada, Lymeake Rashone Washington#, Derrick Troy Wilson, Jr., Ashiana Shyaisa Wright#.
Early graduates
Montanna Allen, Ja’Kayla Bellamy, Jose Bravo, Carly Brown, Stephanie Cardoso-Calleja, Logan Clay, Annastasia Glenn, Adriana Harris, JaCorian Harris, Destiny Holman, Keeton Hughes, Cyprus Jones, Dalasia Lindsey, Sebastian Mitchell, Kelijah Odell, Javonte’ Reid, Fransisco Reyna-Nieblas, Pedro Riano and Briana Sewdat
Valedictorian: Connor Lewis
Salutatorian: Haley Nyll
North Carolina Academic Scholar
+National Honor Society-Sash
#Honor Graduates-Gold cords
%5ENational Technical Honor Society
