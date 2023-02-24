THONWS-02-25-23 WRESTLER.jpg

Thomasville High School’s Carlos Vasquez recently won the 1-A state wrestling championship in the 126-pound weight class.

 Photo by Jill Doss-Ranes

THOMASVILLE — After rolling through the regular season, weekend tournaments and regionals with an undefeated individual record, Thomasville wrestler Carlos Vasquez was admittedly getting a little pressure from his siblings leading up to the state tournament.

“They were all like, ‘You can’t lose now,’ ” Vasquez said of his two brothers and two sisters. “They said I made it this far without losing and I needed to go finish it off. So yeah, maybe that was a little pressure.”

