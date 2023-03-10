THOMASVILLE — A 49-year-old Thomasville woman who has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of fraud in Iowa may be part of a nationwide gang that commits financial crimes, police said.

Gloria Jean Pantelis was arrested last week by the Waverly, Iowa, Police Department and the Bremer County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office. She is accused of using fraudulent identification to commit thefts from local banks.

