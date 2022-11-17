The Christmas tree on Main Street

The annual lighting of the Christmas tree on Main Street will kick off the holiday season Friday in the Chair City. This evening’s Light Up the Holidays event will feature music, visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, food, shopping and much more.

 File photo

THOMASVILLE — ‘Tis the season for illumination in the Chair City.

Members of the Thomasville Beautification Committee will once again welcome visitors to the downtown area today for the ninth annual “Light Up the Holidays” event from 5 to 8 p.m. This event will feature a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a live nativity by the members of Greenwood Baptist Church, holiday music and more.

