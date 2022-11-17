THOMASVILLE — ‘Tis the season for illumination in the Chair City.
Members of the Thomasville Beautification Committee will once again welcome visitors to the downtown area today for the ninth annual “Light Up the Holidays” event from 5 to 8 p.m. This event will feature a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a live nativity by the members of Greenwood Baptist Church, holiday music and more.
“It’s just awesome to watch the children’s faces, looking at the windows and displays,” said Carol Brown, chairwoman of the Thomasville Beautification Committee who has spent years tending to and improving the appearance of the city. “It brings back a lot of memories for a lot of us.”
Today’s lighting of the 26-foot Christmas tree will take place at around 5:15 p.m. after a countdown at the fountain on Main Street. Storefront windows will be decorated for the season, including the popular “Santa’s Magical Workshop” — a series of mechanical displays that are a throwback to previous eras — which will again be featured in the windows of the Thomasville Emporium.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will migrate from the tree lighting to Thomasville Farmers Market, where children can talk to Santa, have their picture made with him and Mrs. Claus and even write a letter to drop in Santa’s Mailbox.
Festive music of the season will treat those on hand with holiday stage performances by Mitch Snow and choruses from Brown Middle School and Thomasville Public Library.
Finally, there will be several food trucks on hand. Taco Bros. and Khrissy’s Kitchen will both be available for those who wish to purchase Southwestern and Caribbean cuisine, respectively. A doughnut truck will also serve tasty treats.
After the final countdown to the tree lighting, visitors may browse area vendors who will stay open later than usual this evening. In conjunction with Light up the Holidays, a Pinocchio character emerges from a storefront window. He speaks to passers-by, inviting visitors to come inside the Thomasville Antique Emporium and experience the magic of Santa’s workshop.
Then windows on Commerce Street will light up for the first time this holiday season. Once they are unveiled tonight, animated windows will be on display each evening on a timer from 3:30 to 9 p.m. through the first week of January.
The origin of the idea for Light Up the Holidays came from a generation that grew up in Thomasville at a time when a bustling downtown featured anchor stores, one of which was housed in the former Belk building that was decorated each holiday season. The cast of volunteers who make this event possible each year want to deliver something similar to the group that is now the age they were when holiday magic was first introduced.
“Growing up and seeing the original windows at Belk, those windows were decorated every year. So you’ve got another generation that’s going to start enjoying it,” Brown said. “We love doing this. We work a lot of hours when nobody knows to get this prepared. It’s just our way of giving back to our community.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
