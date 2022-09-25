SPENCER — A dominant effort Friday from the Bulldogs’ rushing attack left North Rowan without answers in a 45-13 victory for Thomasville.

Shamon Smith and Kevin Robinson led the way with 146 and 136 yards, respectively, en route to four touchdowns from the backfield tandem. Quarterback Janhri Luckey added two more scores on 66 yards rushing, and Darrenique Moore accounted for a seventh score. Having accumulated 388 yards total, the Bulldog rushing attack was able to completely neutralize the Cavaliers’ arsenal of weapons, extending a 19-7 halftime lead to a comfortable margin.

