SPENCER — A dominant effort Friday from the Bulldogs’ rushing attack left North Rowan without answers in a 45-13 victory for Thomasville.
Shamon Smith and Kevin Robinson led the way with 146 and 136 yards, respectively, en route to four touchdowns from the backfield tandem. Quarterback Janhri Luckey added two more scores on 66 yards rushing, and Darrenique Moore accounted for a seventh score. Having accumulated 388 yards total, the Bulldog rushing attack was able to completely neutralize the Cavaliers’ arsenal of weapons, extending a 19-7 halftime lead to a comfortable margin.
On the other side of the ball, Thomasville held North Rowan to 39 yards rushing in its first league victory of the season. The defense was a source of pride for Bulldog head coach Kevin Gillespie, who said he was impressed by his team’s propensity for swarming to the ball.
“The big thing is that we gang tackled,” Gillespie said. “Even if he got through the first level of defense, the guys on the back end got to the ball and were able to make him stop his feet until everybody could get there. I thought they did a good job today.”
The Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1) put the game away for good in the third quarter when Luckey ran the score to 25-7, scampering for a 22-yard TD run with 8:13 left in the period. The senior signal-caller was among those to leave the game hobbled, however, as he and Robinson both exited before the conclusion of Friday night’s contest.
Robinson rolled an ankle on a failed two-point conversion attempt with 18.9 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Smith stepped in admirably for the wounded, and Moore closed the book on scoring with a 7-yard TD with 1:57 to play.
Gillespie was optimistic after the game that several of his key playmakers would be OK after a week or two of rest and recuperation.
“I don’t think it was anything major; we didn’t wanna put them back in and didn’t need to put them back in,” Gillespie said. “We’ve got a back spasm, we’ve got a little shoulder [injury], so we’ve gotta heal up. Last week[‘s loss to Salisbury] didn’t break our season and this week didn’t make it.”
A crucial victory, nonetheless, Thomasville’s win over North puts the team in firm control of the 1-A portion of the Central Carolina Conference. With a win over South Davidson later this season, the Bulldogs would have a 2-0 mark toward 1-A postseason selection.
The loss wasn’t without individual accolades for some of the home team’s best players. Cavalier quarterback Jeremiah Alford threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns. His 33-yard completion to Amari McArthur tied the score at 7 early in the second quarter and his 13-yard TD strike to Emanuel Cantres made it 25-13 in the third period.
That was as close as North would get, however.
McArthur became the first Cavalier to top 2,000 career receiving yards and finished with seven catches for 102 yards. Unfortunately for North, the high marks their receiver has earned for his contributions were not enough to net his squad a win.
Despite the promising possibilities before Thomasville, Gillespie insists his team cannot look past a single game. Next week when the ‘Dogs host West Davidson at Cushwa Stadium, he expects the same focus from the players.
“We’ve gotta get better, heal up, and we’ve gotta keep working on the little things,” Gillespie noted. “I expect we’re gonna get everything West Davidson’s got.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
